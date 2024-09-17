2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
New York Giants (0-2) @ Cleveland Browns (1-1)
Sunday, September 22, 1:00 PM ET
The New York Giants finally showed some life in Week 2 of the NFL season against the Washington Commanders, but a late drop on fourth down from star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers essentially sealed the Giants’ 0-2 fate.
But Nabers can’t be blamed for the Giants’ loss in Week 2. He’s the reason they were in the game in the first place. And the Giants have figured out what will be their offensive strategy all year long: Feed Malik Nabers the ball and let everything else filter through that. And why wouldn’t you keep throwing this guy the ball until teams prove they can stop it? Even on the pass he dropped, he was open and had an easy first-down reception.
The Giants will need Nabers to step up in a big way if they are going to go on the road and beat a Cleveland Browns team that is going to pin its ears back and make life miserable for Daniel Jones.
Myles Garrett and the Browns defense terrorized Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 2 and held the Jags to just 13 points while sacking Lawrence four times (hitting him eight).
It still wasn’t a great overall performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 2, but we at least saw him take fewer sacks and not throw the ball to the other team.
The Browns are favored by 6.5 points at home in this game and while I find that to be a really generous number, it makes sense given the ability of their defense to dominate games.
Prediction: Browns win 17-13