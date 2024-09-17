2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Green Bay Packers (1-1) @ Tennessee Titans (0-2)
Sunday, September 22, 1:00 PM ET
Is this the Matt LaFleur revenge game or the Malik Willis revenge game? Or both?
Probably more so on the Malik Willis angle, right?
The Green Bay Packers are coming off of one of the most impressive victories of the young NFL season, and I don’t say that in any sort of tongue-in-cheek kind of way. Matt LaFleur is a great coach, and he put that on display in Week 2 as the Packers were forced to sit Jordan Love due to an injury he suffered in Brazil in Week 1, starting Malik Willis.
Willis was just recently acquired in a trade with the Titans at roster cuts, and the Titans dumped the former third-round pick for next to nothing.
Willis didn’t light up the stat sheet in Week 2, but he didn’t need to. The Packers protected him with a great running game and overall gameplan as well as a playmaking defense that bounced back after a rough debut in Week 1.
Speaking of rough, the Tennessee Titans have had a rough couple of games to start the season. They’re not getting blown out, by any means, but we saw Titans head coach Brian Callahan scream, “What the f*** are you doing?!” at quarterback Will Levis after a head-scratching mistake in the Titans’ loss to the Jets this past week.
Watching the Titans, it’s like you can visibly see Levis’s play taking years off of Callahan’s life with some of the choices he’s making out there on the field. But he’s a young quarterback.
In this kind of matchup, even without Jordan Love (potentially, we’ll see), I think you have to give a huge edge to the coaching of Matt LaFleur and the dominance of his running game through two weeks of the season. Not only that, but that Packers’ defense has forced a lot of turnovers.
Prediction: Packers win 23-19