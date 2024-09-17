2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) @ New Orleans Saints (2-0)
Sunday, September 22, 1:00 PM ET
With all due respect to the Philadelphia Eagles, we’ve got to start off this game prediction by talking about the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have been the NFL’s most dominant team through the first two weeks of the season and it’s hard to pinpoint any holes to poke in what they’ve been doing. When they came out in Week 1 and just flat-out crushed the Carolina Panthers, I think everyone was like, alright, that’s great – you beat up on the worst team in the league. Well done.
But then when they came out and dismantled the Dallas Cowboys? Well, that’s a different ballgame entirely.
What the Saints have done through the first two weeks of the season is nothing short of remarkable, leading the league in points scored and doing it in a variety of ways. If the Saints’ offense can keep it up against the Philadelphia Eagles, the noise around Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak becoming a head coach elsewhere in the NFL is going to start to get really loud.
The Philadelphia Eagles got really nonchalant in a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons that I think could be classified as a major debacle, all things considered. The Eagles had a chance to go up by 10 points late but Saquon Barkley dropped an easy third-down pass, and after Philly kicked a field goal to go up by six, they got the “YOU LIKE THAT?!” treatment from Kirk Cousins.
You hate to see it. Or maybe some of you don’t.
Either way, I’m buying what the Saints are selling right now.
Prediction: Saints win 33-28