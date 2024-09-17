2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)
Sunday, September 22, 1:00 PM ET
Just like the Vikings and Texans game before it, this is another game where it’s going to be difficult to see someone leave with a loss. You love the stories that are being built for both of these AFC teams heading into Week 3.
The Los Angeles Chargers are already 2-0 under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but this Week 3 game against the Steelers will be their first really big “test” of the 2024 season. The Chargers ran all over the Panthers in Week 2 after beating up on the Raiders in Week 1. With all due respect to the Raiders after what we saw them do in Week 2, the Steelers have a different breed of defense and are playing at home.
The Chargers have run the ball so well that Justin Herbert hasn’t had to do much and has been relatively protected. But the Steelers are going to force Herbert to throw the ball more in this one and it’s going to be interesting to see how Jim Harbaugh adjusts his strategy and play-calling.
Mike Tomlin is inevitable. We all know this. Say what you want about the Steelers but every year, this team is capable of winning tough games, even if they look like the Iowa Hawkeyes out there at times. They play so well defensively that they are able to work with almost whatever the QB gives them as long as he’s not turning the ball over at a high rate.
And although Justin Fields hasn’t lit the world on fire in the first two weeks, we actually saw him make some really nice throws and protect the ball against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.
The Steelers are only favored by 1.5 points at home in Week 3 but based on what the Chargers have done to this point in the season, that’s pretty fair. I still think we’re going to see the Pittsburgh defense grind out another tough, low-scoring affair here.
Prediction: Steelers win 18-16