2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season is now in view, so let's get started with our picks and score predictions for next week's games! Oh boy, was Week 3 entertaining or what? As I type out these words, two Monday Night Football games still have to be completed. The Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
These two games will conclude Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season, but Week 4 will begin, as usual, with Thursday Night Football. At this point, teams are beginning to come into their own. The first two weeks of a given NFL season can sometimes be misleading, but we are now slowly approaching the one-quarter mark of the 2024 year.
As Weeks 4 and 5 slowly get underway, the true identities of these teams will be cemented. Let's get into our picks and score predictions for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Dallas Cowboys (1-2) @ New York Giants (1-2)
Thursday, September 26th, 8:15 PM ET
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of an interesting loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They nearly completed a late-game comeback, and while it was a worthwhile attempt, this Cowboys' defense has some serious issues. They seem physically incapable of stopping the run and also can't really run the ball themselves.
It's a pretty tough situation for this team to be it, and as of now, they feel more like an eight or nine-win team than anything else. The New York Malik Nabers proved me wrong in Week 3. I thought this was going to be a blowout loss for them, but they hung around and notched a crucial win against the Cleveland Browns, who have a Deshaun Watson problem.
I am still going to take the Dallas Cowboys in a shockingly close game to kickoff Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season. Dallas is the better team from top to bottom, and even though this game is away, my thoughts are that Dallas is going to come into this game with a clear game plan and will play a clean but close game.