2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
New Orleans Saints (2-1) @ Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
This feels like quite the evenly-matched game heading into Week 4. Oddly enough, the only NFC South team to win in Week 3 was the... *checks notes* ... Carolina Panthers. The Saints lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Falcons lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buccaneers lost to the Denver Broncos.
Well, unless there's a tie here, only one team can nab the victory. To me, I would give the Falcons a slight edge here. I actually trust Kirk Cousins a bit more than I do Derek Carr. The Saints offense came back down to earth in a big way in Week 3, and the Falcons really didn't play all that different from their Week 2 win.
The Saints have a lower floor but could possess a higher ceiling. Atlanta feels like the more steady team top to bottom, and this game being at home for the Falcons could lead them to earning a tight victory. Both teams would even out at 2-2 if Atlanta secured the home dub.
Prediction: Falcons win 28-21
Los Angeles Rams (1-2) @ Chicago Bears (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
How about the Los Angeles Rams? A fourth-quarter comeback against the San Francisco 49ers saved their season. The Rams, 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals are all 1-2, so the NFC West could be quite interesting. They travel to Chicago to face the Bears, who lost an ugly game to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
The Bears' offense is just not working, and their below-average offensive line is going to doom this team and probably cost head coach Matt Eberflus his job at some point. Even with the LA Rams being as injured as they are, I do not see how this young Bears' team will be able to hold their own against the much more battle-tested LA Rams.
I would expect Matthew Stafford to lead the way here in a commanding Rams' victory in Week 4.