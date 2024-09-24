2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Minnesota Vikings (3-0) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
Oh man, this could be the game of the week in Week 4. The Minnesota Vikings are firing on all cylinders, and their starting QB, Sam Darnold, is legitimately a favorite to win the MVP award through three games. Seriously, if the MVP had to be given out to someone today, there isn't a stronger argument than to give it to Darnold, who has eight touchdowns through three games.
The Vikings are undefeated and may face their biggest test of the season against the Green Bay Packers, who are 2-0 in starts by Malik Willis, who oddly looks amazing. I guess there are really legs to the idea that once cast-off QBs can truly succeed in the right situation.
My guess is that Jordan Love does end up coming back into the lineup for this game. The Vikings tossed aside the Houston Texans in Week 3, while the Packers took care of business against the lowly Tennessee Titans. From top to bottom, the Vikings do field the better roster on both sides of the ball, and I am not sure this Sam Darnold experience is a fluke at all.
The Packers being home at Lambeau field looms large in this one, but the Vikings feel like too good of a football team to not at least keep this game extremely close. Kevin O'Connell has done a flat-out insane coaching job. This is his third year with the Vikings and it feels like this is a coach who eventually wins a Super Bowl.
And if you want to think down the road even further, what do the Vikings do with Sam Darnold at the end of the season if he is still playing this well? Do they re-sign him and again keep JJ McCarthy on the bench? It isn't a bad situation to be in, but that thought popped into my head in Week 3.
The Vikings get the job done here.