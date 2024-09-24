2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) @ Indianapolis Colts (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown six interceptions through three games and has completed less than 50% of his passes. He’s truly been terrible, and this may be a scenario where there may not be a path forward for the Colts and Richardson. I mean, this isn’t just “young QB” bad, this is bad.
The Colts have Joe Flacco as their backup, and I bet Flacco ends up being the starter soon. Indy has to play the fierce Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, which has held opponents to under 10 points per game through three games. The Colts’ run defense is also just horrible, so I envision the Steelers running the rock a ton and blowing out the Colts.
Prediction: Steelers win 31-13
Denver Broncos (1-2) @ New York Jets (2-1)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
The Denver Broncos may have put the league on notice a bit with their commanding victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They scored 26 points and sacked Baker Mayfield seven times. It was truly a complete performance from Sean Payton’s crew, but they may face their toughest test yet, as they’ll have to travel to MetLife to face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. While Rodgers isn’t quite as good as his pre-Achilles tear self, I would expect New York to win this game.
The Broncos could end up being a frisky team in 2024, but this game might just be too much for the young roster to handle. Starting quarterback Bo Nix was stellar on the day. He was responsible for over 250 yards and ran in a touchdown for the Denver Broncos.
It was his best game as a pro and the Broncos offense was humming all day. If the rookie can keep growing, the Broncos could end the year as one of the more complete teams in football and have a ton of promise heading into 2025.