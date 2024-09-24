2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
In a rematch of one of the NFC Wild Card games from the 2023 NFL Season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs and Eagles both will come into this game with the same 2-1 record, but the Eagles seem to have some bigger issues. Their QB, Jalen Hurts, has been awful since Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season.
He’s thrown 11 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and has eight fumbles. Hurts has an 81 passer rating since Week 11 of last year and just is not playing good football. He’s turning the ball over way too much and has never really been nearly as good as people think he is.
The Eagles have a quarterback problem, folks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not. Baker Mayfield had a rough game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, but the entire offense did, and this felt like a trap game for the Bucs the entire way.
I envision the much more polished Buccaneers holding down their home turf and getting themselves back on track a bit with a victory here.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 26-17
Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) @ Carolina Panthers (2-1)
Sunday, September 29th, 1:00 PM ET
The Cincinnati Bengals play on Monday Night Football, and I bet they enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record. The Bengals love starting slow for some reason. It’s weird, but they always seem to put something together. However, after what we saw from the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, I am not sure this is going to be an easy game for the Bengals.
Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is now the starter in Carolina, and he threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ Week 3 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Panthers can play as good in Week 4 as they did in Week 3, they’ll win. Carolina hosts this game, so there is a bit of a home-field advantage.
Given that the Panthers and their fans may actually have something worthwhile to play for, do not be surprised if the home crowd even gets more into it.