2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
New England Patriots (1-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 4:05 PM ET
There was truly no excuse for the San Francisco 49ers losing that game in Week 3 to the Los Angeles Rams, but here we are. The 49ers were reasonably in control for most of the game but fell behind late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are shockingly 1-2 on the 2024 NFL Season and have already been plagued by the injury bug as well.
The New England Patriots enter this game with some extended rest after a tough Week 3 loss on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots and 49ers are clearly in different positions; New England is rebuilding from the ground up, while the 49ers have made two Super Bowl appearances since the 2019 NFL Season.
The 49ers truly need to play this game angry. I understand they entered Week 3 banged up, but the lead they had should not have been squandered the way it was. I would expect San Francisco to come into this game and take care of business.
Prediction: 49ers win 40-15
Cleveland Browns (1-2) @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
Sunday, September 29th, 4:25 PM ET
This is actually a hard game to predict. The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders both lost in Week 3. The Browns could not stave off the New York Giants at home, and the Raiders got blown out by the Carolina Panthers. Both teams have clear weaknesses, but this may just end up being a game of who is less bad, honestly.
Both teams struggle at QB but have stingy defenses. I definitely trust Kevin Stefanski way more than I do Antonio Pierce, so the Browns could have an advantage there, but the Raiders have this game at home and could play with an edge that puts them over the top. Could this be a game where the Browns fall behind and actually turn to Jameis Winston to kickstart the offense?
I could definitely see Winston playing substantial snaps in this Week 4 contest. What the heck, let’s predict a Browns’ victory.