2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 4 games
Tennessee Titans (0-3) @ Miami Dolphins (1-2)
Monday, September 30th, 7:30 PM ET
The first of two Monday Night Football games; the Tennessee Titans look to avoid starting 0-4 against the Miami Dolphins, who are without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, while the Titans again put up a sloppy performance, this time against the Green Bay Packers.
I am not sure the Will Levis era is going to go on for much longer. The Titans have a new coaching staff led by Brian Callahan, and it just does not feel like Levis has much of a future under Callahan. Tennessee may be cruising to a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which may be high enough to take a QB like Carson Beck or Quinn Ewers.
The Dolphins have enough talent on both sides of the ball to hold off the Titans, even with a backup QB in the lineup. Tennessee is clearly one of the worst teams in the NFL and are probably not going to get much better.
Prediction: Dolphins win 20-13
Seattle Seahawks (3-0) @ Detroit Lions (2-1)
Monday, September 30th, 8:15 PM ET
The final game of Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season features the Seattle Seahawks traveling to Detroit to face the Lions. Both Seattle and Detroit did win in Week 3, but I have no idea why people are still this high on the Seahawks.
They barely scraped by against the Broncos and QB Bo Nix making his first NFL start, needed overtime to beat the New England Patriots, and were gifted a game against a backup QB in Week 3. This is the first legitimate quarterback and team that the Seahawks face.
The Detroit Lions are a very good football team and host Seattle, looking to get to 3-1 on the season. I would truly take the Lions 10/10 here. They’re a better team from top to bottom and most importantly have better quarterback play.
Give me the Lions at home.
Prediction: Lions win 30-21
There you have it, a full slate of picks and predictions for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season.