2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Arizona Cardinals (1-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
Sunday, October 6 (4:05 PM ET)
It’s safe to say after the absolute drubbing the Arizona Cardinals took this past weekend against the Washington Commanders that they are heading to San Francisco at a horrible time.
The Cardinals need a get-right game after their offense showed so much promise just a couple of short weeks ago, and going on the road to face off against the San Francisco 49ers is not exactly the recipe for success. The Cardinals are a team that was always going to have to outkick its coverage to be relevant this season. They have improved talent and Jonathan Gannon coached them well last year, but they haven’t been as competitive so far this season.
Certainly not against the Commanders this past week.
Even as the Cardinals throw the film from that game away, they shouldn’t expect things to get easier in Week 5. The 49ers have been moving the ball pretty darn well despite the fact that they’ve been missing some playmakers offensively, and they got back on track in a big way this past weekend against the New England Patriots.
Given the talent discrepancy here, it’s no wonder the 49ers are 7.5-point favorites at home this week against a division rival.
It will take a herculean effort by the duo of Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. to figure out a way for the Cardinals to go on the road and beat the 49ers. It would also require the 49ers really making a lot of mistakes. I could see this being one of the top locks of the week.
Prediction: 49ers win 31-20