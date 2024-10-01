2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
New York Giants (1-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
Sunday, October 6 (4:25 PM ET)
The New York Giants came close against the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they just couldn’t make one or two more plays down the stretch to complete the comeback win.
Daniel Jones actually played one of the better games we’ve seen from him in matchups against Dallas, and I would go so far as to argue that he wasn’t the primary reason why they lost that game. Especially late, his receivers really let him down.
The Giants have found their formula for offensive success, which is just to force-feed the ball to Malik Nabers. Nabers has cost them a couple of times with drops (in the close loss to Washington as well as late against the Cowboys) but he’s also been the source of offense keeping them in games.
He’s going to provide a great test for Mike Macdonald and that Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 5, provided he passes concussion protocol…
And could things really even get that much tougher for Macdonald’s Seahawks? They just gave up one of the most flawless quarterback performances we’ve literally ever seen as Lions QB Jared Goff went 18-for-18 against them with two passing touchdowns.
Heck, Goff even caught a touchdown pass against them.
The Seahawks are going to take out their aggression after the tough loss to the Lions out on the Giants in Week 5. We know Seattle can score a lot of points and I think they will have no problem handling the Giants at home, even if Malik Nabers puts up numbers.
Prediction: Seahawks win 30-20