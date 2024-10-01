2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Dallas Cowboys (2-2) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
Sunday, October 6 (8:20 PM ET)
Is this the week we’re finally going to see Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
I think it would be a shame if the Steelers pulled the plug on Justin Fields after just his first loss of the 2024 season, a loss in which he threw for over 300 yards. The Steelers might have a viable longer-term option in Justin Fields if he continues to play well and progress, and we’ve seen him do some nice things so far this season in Arthur Smith’s offense.
The Steelers were actually victimized a little uncharacteristically on defense this past week as Jonathan Taylor had himself a game for the Colts and then Joe Flacco came on in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Colts.
I mean, maybe Flacco can really still sling it?
The Steelers didn’t have an answer for Flacco and the Colts late in that game, and they’re going to have even more to deal with this week with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and the Dallas Cowboys coming to town.
But the book on the Cowboys right now might be a little too easy. The Cowboys are not exactly playing dominant defense so far this season. They’re not playing dominant offense, either, but at least on that side of the ball they have the playmakers. The Dallas defense is likely going to be without both DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons after they both went down against the Giants with injuries.
The Cowboys have no running game to speak of, and the Steelers are going to be extra motivated playing at home and coming off of a loss. Pittsburgh is only a 1.5-point favorite at home against the Cowboys this week but I think they can cover that and win by a field goal unless that defense struggles again.
Prediction: Steelers win 20-16