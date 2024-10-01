2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
New York Jets (2-2) @ Minnesota Vikings (4-0)
Sunday, October 6 (9:30 AM ET); Game being played in London
To say it’s been a weird couple of weeks for the New York Jets might be an understatement. We saw the Jets get on the board with a win in Week 2. We saw them absolutely dominate the New England Patriots in Week 3, especially offensively as it looked like vintage Aaron Rodgers was back out there on the field.
But it wasn’t to be in Week 4. With rainy conditions, the Jets’ offense mustered up only nine points against a rather dominant Denver Broncos defense and Aaron Rodgers was limping around late in the game after being hit a whopping 14 times by the Denver pass rush. The Jets have a rough turnaround after a loss in Week 4 with a trip to London and a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on deck.
Sam Darnold has played like a legitimate MVP candidate for the Vikings so far this season and that continued in Week 4 with another hat-trick of touchdown passes. Darnold has thrown a whopping 11 touchdown passes through the first four games of the year for the Vikings so far and he’s got his skill players out there playing really well.
The Vikings are 4-0 this season and even though they’ve had some tighter games, they absolutely have the weapons to go out to London and get to 5-0 against the Jets, who looked rough this past weekend.
Prediction: Vikings win 26-23