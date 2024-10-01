2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Baltimore Ravens (2-2) @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
Sunday, October 6 (1:00 PM ET)
After a couple of narrow losses to start the 2024 season, I think a lot of people were pushing the panic button on the Baltimore Ravens a little prematurely. Losing on the road to the Chiefs in Week 1 (by an inch) was understandable, but starting off 0-2 has historically not been good for really anyone.
The Ravens have bounced back the last two weeks with tough wins on the road against the Cowboys and at home against the Buffalo Bills, who were previously maybe the hottest team in the entire league. With the addition of Derrick Henry and the emergence of players like Isaiah Likely, the Ravens’ offense has added dimensions and Lamar Jackson has been operating really well.
Defensively, however, the Ravens are coming off of maybe their most impressive effort yet. Can they keep that going in Week 5 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals? The Bengals finally got a win in Week 4 with their backs against the wall, but are they going to be able to sustain that in Week 5?
The Bengals couldn’t be getting the Ravens at a worse time, as if there would be a convenient time to face them. This is going to be a tough game, even with Cincinnati playing at home. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites on the road.
Prediction: Ravens win 24-21