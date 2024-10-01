2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Miami Dolphins (1-3) @ New England Patriots (1-3)
Sunday, October 6 (1:00 PM ET)
As we expected in Week 4, the New England Patriots came out as flat as you can possibly look against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers welcomed the Patriots into their house gladly on Sunday and systematically kicked them to the curb, leaving the Patriots with so many more questions going forward.
But the answer to the quarterback question is still Jacoby Brissett, according to head coach Jerod Mayo, who has dug his feet in favor of Brissett. The Patriots allowed another six sacks on Sunday against the 49ers. They converted just five of a whopping 16 third-down attempts. The Patriots can’t run the ball effectively, they can’t throw the ball effectively.
Even for a team like the Miami Dolphins that is obviously struggling without Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, this could be a “get right” game on the road in Week 5.
Even with some of the best playmakers in the NFL, the Dolphins just don’t have enough at the quarterback position to be favored in a game like this. Tyler Huntley didn’t even reach 100 yards passing in the Dolphins’ Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans, who looked like one of the worst teams in the league coming into the week.
The issue is, the Patriots really have a lot to get going. They have struggled keeping Jacoby Brissett clean, they’ve struggled to run the ball, and they might have the worst set of offensive skill players in the NFL right now.
This is shaping up to be a barn-burner.
Prediction: Patriots win 13-12