2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Indianapolis Colts (2-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)
Sunday, October 6 (1:00 PM ET)
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson took exception to having to answer questions about whether or not he was on the proverbial hot seat after his team’s latest loss, putting the Jaguars in an all too familiar position at the bottom of the NFL at 0-4 through the first month of the season.
Frankly, Pederson should be on the hot seat. After we saw the Jaguars look like one of the NFL’s hottest young teams in 2022, they came out swinging at the start of 2023, but whizzed a golden opportunity down their legs and missed the playoffs completely. This season, we expected them to turn things around with a healthy Trevor Lawrence, but that’s been anything but the case.
Jacksonville needs a bounce-back game in the worst possible way but they are only 2.5-point favorites at home against the Colts in Week 5.
The Colts are coming off of a much-needed win to get to 2-2 and keep some pace with the Houston Texans right now in the AFC South. They can get a meaningful divisional win this weekend but is it going to be Joe Flacco or Anthony Richardson under center for the Colts?
Either way, they have a running game they can lean on and we saw this offense put up some nice numbers against a top-flight Steelers defense. The Colts have a defense that can force turnovers, and if they can cause havoc for Trevor Lawrence, the cries for Doug Pederson to get fired might be even louder.
Prediction: Colts win 23-19