2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 5 games
Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) @ Denver Broncos (2-2)
Sunday, October 6 (4:05 PM ET)
Believe it or not, you’re looking at two of the best teams in the NFL so far this season in terms of overall pass rush win rate.
The Denver Broncos have had one of the best defenses in all of the NFL so far this season, especially the last three weeks with just 22 total points allowed. The Broncos have allowed just two touchdowns in their last three games, which has helped them win two in a row as they head back home after a two-week stay on the East Coast.
The Broncos are coming off of nice wins against both the Buccaneers and the Jets, two teams that have been routinely in the top 10 of our NFL Power Rankings each week so far this season. The issue for the Broncos right now is not the defense, but the offense, which broke out against the Bucs but struggled with the elements against the Jets in Week 4.
It’s tough to get a beat on what we should expect going forward based on the fact that the rain was so bad against the Jets, but the Broncos have a big opportunity this week against the Raiders at home.
The Raiders didn’t have a number of their “star” players on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but they still got home for three sacks against Deshaun Watson and they were opportunistic on offense. They’ll need to force Bo Nix to make mistakes again this week if they’re going to go into Denver and get a win against what has been one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
For the first time this season, the Broncos are actually favorites in a game. They are early 2.5-point favorites against the Raiders and I think they can cover that.
Prediction: Broncos win 23-16