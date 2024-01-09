2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Wild Card Weekend
We get some playoff football this week as Wild Card Weekend is almost here!
Green Bay (7) @ Dallas (2), Sunday 4:30PM
This is a fun game. The Packers really turned it up over the last half of the season on the back of Jordan Love playing elite football. They clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18. Now, former Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy will get to coach his old team, as the Cowboys earned the No. 2 seed with their win over the Washington Commanders.
I don't think the Packers are going to have enough firepower for this one, but I would not be surprised if GB keeps it close in the first half. Jordan Love is playing insane football, but them playing in Dallas and just not having as good of a team as the Cowboys is going to be the reason why Dallas wins. The 2024 NFL Season looks very encouraging for the Packers.
Prediction: Cowboys win 31-21
Los Angeles (6) @ Detroit (3), Sunday 8:15PM
Perhaps the most fun matchup of the year, former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford gets to play a playoff game in Detroit, but as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford was the one who wanted a fresh start away from Detroit, and Stafford helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl back in 2021. Now, the Rams ride a late-season surge and find themselves in the postseason with a roster mixed with savvy veterans and young players.
The Lions defense is a huge issue, and the Rams defense is also their weak spot. I'd trust the duo of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford over Dan Campbell and Jared Goff, even with this game being in Detroit. This Lions team has not been in this situation yet, so I t
Philadelphia (5) @ Tampa Bay (4), Monday 8:15PM
Man, what a hard fall for the Philadelphia Eagles. A team that was once 10-1 is now limping into the postseason at 11-6, not only losing their lead on the NFC East, but now having to travel to a surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. Like I said earlier in this article, and something that is true most of the time, the better QB and head coach is the team that usually wins.
And in this matchup, give me Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles over Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni. Hurts has been pretty mediocre this year and I do think there are some legs to the idea that the Eagles' magical 2022 run was mostly because of their former coordinators, Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen.
Give me Tampa in this one.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 27-19
So there you have it, full predictions for Wild Card weekend. Honestly, I don't think this round of the postseason will provide that many shocks or upsets.