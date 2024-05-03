2024 NFL power rankings: Cowboys free-falling, Bears surging after draft
The first post-NFL Draft NFL Power Rankings are finally here
12. Buffalo Bills
I can't fully get on board with the way the Buffalo Bills have approached this offseason. It feels very "defeated" in many ways. The Bills let Gabe Davis walk in free agency (Jaguars) and then they sent Stefon Diggs to another AFC Contender (Houston). Then they went and helped out the Kansas City Chiefs, trading them the pick used on 1st-round receiver Xavier Worthy.
I mean, what's going on there in Buffalo? The roster there is going to look vastly different, so the time for Josh Allen to really step up and lead this team is now. The Bills might take another step back in 2024 after we saw glimpses of that in 2023 before they got hot late.
11. Cleveland Browns
I hesitate to place the Cleveland Browns this high in any NFL power rankings because their quarterback -- Deshaun Watson -- has appeared in just 12 games over the last three calendar years. The Browns played well last season despite Watson's lack of availability, but how quickly will that catch up to them?
The floor offensively will hopefully be raised with Jameis Winston on the team, and the Browns are elite defensively. They will be tough for anyone to play against this season regardless of their QB situation.
10. Miami Dolphins
The loss of Vic Fangio for the Miami Dolphins this offseason really stings. Not only that, but the Dolphins used a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson despite already having a big-money player off the edge in Bradley Chubb and 2021 first-round pick Jaelan Phillips. The problem is, both Phillips and Chubb are coming off of season-ending injuries.
This Dolphins team is going to be relying on its offense to carry the heaviest burden in 2024, and they should be up to the task. They simply need to figure out ways they can take their summer track team and become a great cold-weather team. This team was a shell of itself late last season.
9. Los Angeles Rams
I'm buying anything Sean McVay and Les Snead are selling at this point. The Rams had a bunch of injuries in 2022 and were one of the worst teams in the league, but they reloaded this roster and were so much fun to watch throughout the 2023 season.
With so many young players developing and becoming key contributors quickly, I think the Rams are poised to have a massive come-up in the NFC West again in 2024.