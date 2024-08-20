2024 NFL Predictions: Predicting major award winners for the upcoming season
The start of the 2024 NFL Season is only a few short weeks away, so let's try to predict some major award winners for the upcoming year. I am amped for the start of the NFL regular season. It's almost here, and this year could bring a ton of new stories and new players that cement their status as top-dogs in the league.
Could there be some familiar faces who come away with some of the major individual awards? Let's dive into predicting major award winners for the 2024 NFL Season.
MVP - CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
Let's get the big one out of the way. CJ Stroud is going to win the NFL MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, and you could argue he was among the most valuable players in the NFL during his rookie season, which is just an insane statement that I typed out. Frankly, the Texans are going to run all over the AFC in 2024 and will indeed win the Super Bowl.
It's going to be a banner year for them as the elite Stroud will come away with one of many awards in what could be an extremely successful career. As a rookie, Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards and had 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Offensive Player of the Year - Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill has finished inside the top-10 of the MVP voting in each of the last two seasons, and in that same time has finished inside the top-5 of the Offensive Player of the Year voting as well. Tyreek Hill may simply be too good to not win one of these awards, but being that the MVP is basically the best QB award at this point, I like Hill to win the OPOY award in the 2024 NFL Season.
Across a 17-game season, Hill has averaged 123 receptions for 1,808 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two years with the Miami Dolphins, and in 2023, he was on pace for 1,911 receiving yards.
Tyreek Hill could end up being the first ever 2,000-yard wide receiver in the NFL in 2024.
Defensive Player of the Year - Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons has never finished worse than third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in his three-year NFL career. That is just astounding work from Parsons, who may be the best all-around player in the NFL today. In 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons racked up 14 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 33 QB hits.
Parsons is a menace and is still firmly in the prime of his career.