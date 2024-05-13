2024 NFL QB Power Rankings: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson plummeting
24. Russell Wilson, Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the unstoppable force -- a franchise that seemingly never finishes below .500 in terms of its record. Russell Wilson is the immovable object -- an aging quarterback who has been in steady decline for a few years now. Which one will win out in 2024? Wilson had some great clutch moments for the Broncos last year but his efficiency was very poor. The Broncos ranked in the bottom 10 of the NFL all year in percentage of passing plays for a first down.
23. Geno Smith, Seahawks
After his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, Geno Smith's production diminished a bit in 2023. There have been rumors that he could be replaced by recent trade acquisition Sam Howell, but that remains to be seen. Smith was named to his second Pro Bowl last year after engineering five game-winning drives for Seattle.
22. Derek Carr, Saints
Derek Carr's first year with the Saints was quite frustrating. I never knew week to week whether or not we were going to see a Saints offense capable of putting 40 points on a team or if they were going to get held under 10. Statistically speaking, Carr was about exaclty what you've come to expect from him year over year.
21. Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Immediately upon his arrival in the NFL, Jayden Daniels will be one of the best dual threats in the game. He's outstanding as a runner, and obviously improved a ton as a passer over his two years at LSU. How will the marriage between Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury work?
20. Anthony Richardson, Colts
Don't be surprised to see Richardson skyrocket up this list as the season goes along. He was one of the most exciting young players in the league at the quarterback position last year before he got injured. Very few guys in the league have his combination of arm talent and athleticism.
19. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
The Buccaneers rewarded Baker Mayfield with a big contract this offseason after he helped lead them not only into the playoffs last season, but to a victory at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round. Mayfield was outstanding most of the year, throwing for over 4,000 yards for the first tiem in his NFL career with a career-high 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.
18. Kirk Cousins, Falcons
I think you could easily make a case that Kirk Cousins is one of the 10-12 best quarterbacks in the game when he's fully healthy and at his best. I also think it's fair to be skeptical of when we're going to see that guy again. Achilles injuries are no joke, especially for older players. How is Cousins going to rebound from that plus the Falcons using their first-round pick on Michael Penix Jr.?
17. Caleb Williams, Bears
I didn't want to do too much projecting on this year's rookie class, but I do believe we're going to see Caleb Williams quickly establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. There are very few 1st overall picks that step into better situations than this one. Williams has arguably the best receiver trio in the NFL.