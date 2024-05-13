2024 NFL QB Power Rankings: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson plummeting
16. Aaron Rodgers, Jets
Jets fans are going to be furious at this because Aaron Rodgers is supposed to lead them to the promised land, but he was 15th in the NFL in QB rating in 2022 when we last saw him playing on a full-time basis, and he's coming off of an Achilles injury. This is not as wild of a take as you might think. Could Rodgers re-establish himself among the NFL's elite this season? Absolutely. But Father Time rests for no one.
15. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
I'd be willing to bet (if I were a betting man) that Kyler Murray will be a candidate for NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2024. Provided he's eligible for it...
Murray is getting one of the best upgrades at receiver of any QB in the league with Marvin Harrison Jr. coming in through the 2024 NFL Draft. With the way we saw this team compete with Jonathan Gannon as the head coach last year, I expect the Cardinals to bounce back in a big way.
14. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa was 3rd in the NFL in QBR in 2022 and 10th in the NFL in QBR last year, so how in the world could he possibly be the 14th-best QB in the NFL right now? Tagovailoa had 14 interceptions last year, 4th-most in the league, and the wheels fell off down the stretch last season.
13. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
After an MVP-caliber season in 2022, Jalen Hurts got the bag in 2023 and with his big-money contract, he and the Eagles were one of the NFL's biggest disappointments. Hurts had the 5th-highest interception rate of any QB in the league last year. Still, his QBR was 13th and the Eagles' defense did him no favors pretty much all year. I foresee him bouncing back in a big way in 2024.
12. Brock Purdy, 49ers
Some will view this as a disrespectful ranking for Brock Purdy -- I view it the opposite. I think he's clearly established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the game the last couple of years. We've gone far beyond the point of Purdy simply being a product of the Kyle Shanahan system. Yes, the system is great, and yes, his teammates are great. But Purdy has done a tremendous job and looks like a franchise QB.
11. Jared Goff, Lions
The Lions' 2023 season ended in disappointing fashion, but to say this team continues to trend upward would be an understatement. And Jared Goff is largely responsible for that turnaround. He does a great job executing Ben Johnson's offense, spreading the ball around to his plethora of targets. He was 9th in QB rating last year and 11th in QBR.
10. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
I'm projecting a bit of a resurgence from Trevor Lawrence here, because he was injured and not himself last year. He was 9th in the NFL in QB rating in 2022 and obviously had the Jaguars playing like one of the best teams in the league at one point in time.
9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Entering a contract year, the pressure has never been more intense surrounding Dak Prescott. The Cowboys lost Dan Quinn and a host of players in free agency. Jobs are on the line this year in Dallas, and Prescott's performance this year is going to dictate the direction this team takes beyond 2024.