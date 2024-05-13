2024 NFL QB Power Rankings: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson plummeting
8. Jordan Love, Packers
As the season went along, it was abundantly clear that the Green Bay Packers had the next franchise QB in their unprecedented succession over the last three decades. From Favre to Rodgers to Love. Only Dak Prescott had more passing TDs than Love did last year (32) and he finished 9th in overall QBR. He's an absolute stud.
7. Matthew Stafford, Rams
Matthew Stafford was 6th in the NFL in total QBR last season, and when he finally had a healthy group of skill players to work with last season, we saw the guy who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl just a couple of years ago back again. Although Stafford has struggled with injuries and may be on the back nine of his career, I still believe he's a clear top-10 QB under Sean McVay.
6. Justin Herbert, Chargers
When it comes to talent, Justin Herbert could be one of the five best QBs in the league right now. When it comes to how that talent has matched up with the success of the Chargers? Well, that's another story entirely. The Chargers are building around Jim Harbaugh's culture now. It's safe to say that Herbert is the best QB Harbaugh has had -- college or pro -- since he had Andrew Luck at Stanford. Although he only played 13 games, Herbert was 5th in the NFL in QBR last year.
5. Josh Allen, Bills
He threw a whopping 18 interceptions last season, but Josh Allen went on an MVP-level tear late last season as the Bills went from being 6-6 just after the midway position to 11-6 by season's end. I thought for sure that Allen and the Bills were the team of destiny, but it wasn't to be. He was 3rd in the NFL last year in total QBR and had four-game winning drives.
4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Lamar Jackson was the league MVP (again) last season, but he does have some NFL playoff demons to exorcise. That doesn't take away from the greatness of Jackson, however. Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL and one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands.
3. CJ Stroud, Texans
Stroud was everything the Houston Texans could have hoped for last season and then some. The second overall pick in last year's NFL Draft has emerged into one of the best overall quarterbacks in the NFL. He threw for over 4,100 yards with 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions last year, ranking 6th in the league in QB rating (100.8). He's a superstar.
2. Joe Burrow, Bengals
When Joe Burrow is healthy, he's the only QB currently in the league that I would view on the same tier as Patrick Mahomes. Burrow navigates the pocket as well or better than anyone in the league, and he delivers the ball to every level of the field with great timing and accuracy. He's elite.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Even considering the Chiefs had a bit of a down year last year, there's no QB you are realistically taking in the NFL right now over Patrick Mahomes. It was almost like he and the Kansas City offense were sleepwalking through the majority of the regular season, and then completely exploded during the playoffs. Even in a "down" year, Mahomes was 8th in the league in QBR.