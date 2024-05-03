2024 NFL Re-Draft: Could teams already be regretting their selections?
Let's do a 2024 NFL Re-Draft!
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and while many teams got some great draft classes, could other teams wish they had something different?
1. Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
No change here. The Bears would make this selection 100/100. Caleb Williams figures to bring competent QB play to the Windy City for the first time in... forever?
2. Washington Commanders - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
I believe the Washington Commanders made a mistake taking Jayden Daniels second overall. Drake Maye was the better prospect and will be the better pro. He's got a ton of similarities to guys like Justin Herbert and Josh Allen. Maye might need time to develop, but he's also a lot younger than Daniels.
3. New England Patriots - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
This would leave the New England Patriots being able to select Jayden Daniels with Maye off the board. I believe New England would have still loved this selection had the Commanders taken Maye. With Daniels, you're likely looking at him starting immediately, while Maye might need a year to sit, as he's more of a raw prospect.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Like the Bears taking Caleb Williams, I don't see how the Arizona Cardinals would not again take Marvin Harrison Jr barring them receiving a Godfather haul to move out of the fourth overall spot. Marvin Harrison Jr and Kyler Murray could be the next great QB/WR duo in the NFL for years to come.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
You probably would have a hard time convincing Jim Harbaugh to make a different selection here. Games in the NFL start and end in the trenches, and good trench play is something the LA Chargers have struggled with. Even if Alt does play RT, he's going to have an All-Pro type of career.