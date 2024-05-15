2024 NFL Schedule: 3 reasons why the Chiefs won't win their third-straight Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row, and could be the first team in the history of the NFL to win three in a row. While they have to be considered the runaway favorites to win it all yet again in 2024, there are 31 other teams that have something to say about that. Defeating the San Francisco 49ers in last year's Super Bowl, KC has been busy in trying to improve their roster for another deep playoff run.
In the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have at least made it to the AFC Championship Game. KC had to play two road playoff games to get to the Super Bowl last year, and could again have to go on the road in 2024 if they want to win their third Super Bowl in a row. Well, while Chiefs fans surely think they can do it, let's cover three reasons why they cannot.
AFC is only getting better
The AFC is loaded, truly. Everywhere you look, a playoff team is present. Beyond the more solifidied teams in the conference, the Houston Texans are surging. The Indianapolis Colts could very well take a huge step in 2024. The Tennessee Titans could be a problem if Will Levis develops.
The AFC North is filled with rugged, talented football teams, and both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers could have something to say with their new additions in Jim Harbaugh and Bo Nix.
Chiefs play-makers might not be any better than last year
The off-field issues with Rashee Rice are significant, so I suppose there is no guarantee he's even on the roster to begin the 2024 NFL Season. The team also saw TE Travis Kelce enter a decline in 2023, and there is nothing to say that he won't decline more aggressively in 2024. He's well into his 30s and is just not his old self.
He's not as fast, and being banged up in the NFL for so long seemed to catch up to him in the regular season. Father Time is undefeated, and you just never know; Kelce might hit the Father Time brick wall and might not be as effective as the Chiefs still need him to be. The team also drafted WR Xavier Worthy and signed WR Hollywood Brown, so they have a couple of new faces in the room.
But just because they're on the Chiefs, doesn't mean they'll be effective. While Chiefs fans are surely positive about the additions made on offense, there's always a chance that the opposite is true and the offense itself might not being as explosive as they hope to be in 2024.
A new foe in the NFC could be a huge problem
In the three Super Bowls that the Chiefs have won over the past five seasons, they've beaten the San Francisco 49ers twice and the Philadelphia Eagles once. It's pretty clear that those two teams are at the top of the NFC, but over the past couple of seasons, the Detroit Lions have emerged as an obvious contender. In fact , they beat the Chiefs in Kansas City to open up the 2023 NFL Season.
Roster-wise, the Lions may actually have the best starting lineups in the NFL, and they did make a huge run to the NFC Championship Game. We know that the Chiefs can beat the 49ers and Eagles in the big game, but what about the Lions? They're a completely different animal in their own way and might have the formula to take them down if the two teams meet in the Super Bowl.