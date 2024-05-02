2024 NFL Schedule: Full list of the Chicago Bears opponents
Who will the Chicago Bears play in 2024?
Let's take a peek at the 2024 opponents for the Chicago Bears. Will the Bears finally get their franchise on the right track? With a new era, new expectations are here, and don't look now, but the Bears have a playoff roster. Their 2024 NFL Draft features Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, two electric play-makers that should have an immediate impact.
Beyond that, Bears GM Ryan Poles has done quite the job at bringing in viable talent to the roster, and Chicago doesn't have many more weaknesses on their roster, if any. However, being good on paper and having hope for the future doesn't mean anything if they can't win games.
Their 2024 opponents have been known for a while, and the 2024 NFL Schedule will be released soon. Let's look at their opponents for the upcoming season.
Home Opponents
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots
The typical NFC North games are there, but the Bears will also pay the entire AFC South division and the entire NFC West division in 2024. For the Bears, their schedule actually is quite difficult, especially if some of these AFC South teams, namely the Titans and Colts, can built on 2023. The Colts went 9-8 in 2023 with Gardner Minshew playing most of the season.
If Colts QB Anthony Richardson is legit, the Colts will be a handful. If the Titans' Will Levis end up being legit, Tennessee is also going to be a problem. The Bears do appear to have some easier games at home including the Panthers and Patriots.
Away Opponents
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Washington Commanders
Woof.
The Bears traveling to play the 49ers and Texans could be their most brutal matchups of the 2024 NFL Season. Not only is each team explosive on offense, but their defenses are stingy, so rookie QB Caleb Williams might have his hands full with some of these games. Chicago went 7-10 in 2023, so they were a respectable team, but their 2024 schedule might present a tough challenge for Chicago win as many games.
Fortunately, they seem to have two easier away games on their schedule with matchups versus the Cardinals and Commanders, but overall, the Chicago Bears are going to have their hands full with their 2024 schedule.