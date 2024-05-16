2024 NFL Schedule Release: Predicting all eight division winners
NFC North - Detroit Lions
This one is pretty clear. While the Green Bay Packers can certainly make things interesting, the Detroit Lions from top to bottom have the best roster in the NFL, and I would be shocked if they failed to win the NFC North.
In fact, this team has Super Bowl capabilities, so the NFC North division title should be the bare minimum. I would expect the Lions to win at least 12 games during the 2024 NFL Season.
NFC South - Atlanta Falcons
While the NFC South isn't great, it does seem to be filled with a trio of "solid" teams with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the Falcons should have the best QB play of those three, they'd be a wise bet to win the NFC South title in 2024.
Kirk Cousins and the Falcons would then host a playoff game. Imagine saying those words just a few seasons ago. The Falcons might not be a great team, but don't be surprised if they ripped off 10 wins.
NFC East - Philadelphia Eagles
Since the Dallas Cowboys took a step back this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are probably in the driver's seat to reclaim the NFC East, a division they last won in 2022. While Jalen Hurt isn't close to being as good as Dak Prescott, the Eagles roster talent and upgrades at the offensive and defensive coordinator spots should help them get over the hump.
Philly needs to be better in 2024, or head coach Nick Sirianni could see his seat get very hot.
NFC West - San Francisco 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams could win the division, but even with their breakout 2023 season, I'm not sure they're quite there yet. The San Francisco 49ers have a top three roster in the NFL and also have an elite QB in Brock Purdy. The Niners shouldn't skip a beat in 2024.
They did have a bit of roster turnover on both sides, but the team is to well-coached to not win a ton of games in the coming season.