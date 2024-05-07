2024 NFL Schedule: Way too early projection of all 7 NFC playoff teams
No. 4 Seed: Atlanta Falcons
This isn't me hyping up the Atlanta Falcons, but rather me recognizing that they easily have the best team in the NFC South, but that isn't saying much of anything. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, so their QB situation got significantly better.
Head coach Raheem Morris is from the Shahanan/McVay tree, and those coaches have typically done quite well in the NFL. Everything is pointing to the Falcons being a respectable team in the 2024 NFL Season, but even though I have them winning the division, I do not think they'd be huge threats in the playoffs.
No. 5 Seed: Los Angeles Rams
The LA Rams are plenty good enough to win the a division title, but they just so happen to be in the division with the 49ers, so for now, they'll earn another Wild Card seed in 2024. The young Rams shockingly won 10 games in 2023, and I do not see how they aren't a little bit better. QB Matthew Stafford might be nearing the end of his NFL career, but the Rams have build a nice core of players to sustain long-term success with.
No. 6 Seed: Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers were playing with their hair on fire toward the end of the 2023 NFL Season and were quite close to a berth in the NFC Championship Game in 2023. I'd expect the Packers to take a step forward in 2024, but I also expect the same for the Lions, so the Packers might again be a strong Wild Card team.
No. 7 Seed: Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will take a step back in 2024, but they'll still be good enough to squeeze into the NFC playoffs as the seventh and final Wild Card team. This would force them to travel to Detroit to face the Lions in the Wild Card round, which could end up being a shootout. Both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are in the last years of their respective contracts, so it's worth monitoring what could happen there.
The Cowboys are again headed toward another disappointing season that ends with an early playoff exit.