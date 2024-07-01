2024 NFL Season: 3 big-name quarterbacks who could retire after the season
For the most part, it's always hard to see notable quarterbacks hit retirement, as it's the end of an era. Could these three passers follow suit after 2024? There could be some major names that say goodbye at the end of 2024.
It would be hard for some NFL fans, but Father Time is undefeated, so these three QBs could be approaching that time of their lives. The 2024 NFL Season is still over one month away, but you have to wonder if these three notable passers have already thought about hanging the cleats up following the season.
2024 NFL Season: 3 big-name quarterbacks who could retire after the season
3. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Russell Wilson saga in the NFL could be nearing it's end, as I think this is the last straw for Wilson, who will now play on his third team in four years in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was shipped to the Denver Broncos, where he started 30 games in two seasons.
It was not pretty, and Wilson showed a ton of signs of slowing down, so the Broncos cut him at the end of the 2023 NFL Season, and will take on an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap, which shows you just how much they did not want Wilson on the team. Now on the Steelers, what Wilson does well, make plays off schedule, is not something that translates well as a QB gets older.
If Russell Wilson just isn't playing well in 2023, what team would sign him? The answer might be none, so he could actually be forced to hang up the cleats. If no one wants the QB next offseason, there is no other choice.