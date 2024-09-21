2024 NFL Season: 3 teams who already need to make a change at QB
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a mess on their hands with Deshaun Watson, who is not a good QB anymore. In 14 games for the Browns, the team has gone 9-5, but Watson has thrown for just 15 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He's completed less than 60% of his passe and has a poor passer rating of 78.2.
He's also thrown for just 183.7 yards per game. Wherever you look, you won't find many positives about Watson's time with the Browns, and this has now gone on for nearly an entire season. If we take his last 17 starts in the NFL, Watson has thrown 23 touchdowns against 12 interceptions along with 3,634 yards. The passer rating is a little better at 87.9 across the last 17.
But guys, the Browns aren't going to win many games with this type of QB play. The roster is among the best in the NFL and was designed to win now, so head coach Kevin Stefanski may have to make a bold move soon and bench Watson. The Browns did win in Week 2 against the Jaguars, but Watson wasn't great and their defense was on fire.
Cleveland's backup QB is Jameis Winston, who is surely someone who could give the Browns a better chance to win. Benching Watson only temporarily fixes their issues, as his contract is clearly the worst in sports and is just not moveable for multiple seasons.
It'll be interesting to see what Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is able to do here. And if you think about it, the Browns being able to win nine of 14 starts with Watson is quite impressive. Kevin Stefanski deserves a lot of credit, as does defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Can the Browns do the right thing and finally bench Deshaun Watson?