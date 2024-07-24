2024 NFL Season: Can the Miami Dolphins stay near the top of the AFC?
The Miami Dolphins had a solid season last year, but it was ultimately disappointing given their finish. They failed to register a win against any winning team outside of the Dallas Cowboys. Who can forget how they coughed up the win against the Titans that could have secured a home playoff game? With Tua Tagovailoa eyeing a new deal, he’ll need to be better than he was the last two seasons to justify a big contract. Strength of schedule might be overblown, but it’s worth noting that the Dolphins’ schedule ranks 24th, according to Fox Sports. What does that mean?
Well, Tua and the Fins are under a ton of pressure. They’ve added Odell Beckham Jr. via free agency, who to some is just a name at this point. However, he adds real value as a guy who can play on the boundary and allow the Fins to move Hill and Waddle inside more often. Tua should have another great season statistically.
Meanwhile, if Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips stay healthy, the pass rush should give opposing teams plenty of problems. In the secondary, Jalen Ramsey gives defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver the studs he needs for his single-high, press zone defense. Mike McDaniel has a mission: to prove he’s not just a regular season, empty-calorie coach.
The Dolphins start the season with a challenging schedule. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks in the first three weeks. Two of these teams made the playoffs, and the Bills own the AFC East. However, with a new-look offense, the Dolphins have a realistic shot at beating them, especially at home where the Bills struggle in the heat. They could start the season 3-0.
Next up is the Tennessee Titans, who aren’t the team they were last year. Without Mike Vrabel or Derrick Henry, the Dolphins should be able to outscore them, putting points on the board and forcing the Titans to play from behind. A win here would take them to 4-0.
In Week 5, the Dolphins take on the Patriots in Foxborough. The Pats have kept largely the same team, but with Jerod Mayo as the new head coach, the Dolphins should be able to make life difficult for rookie Drake Maye. If Jacoby Brissett starts, it could be a low-scoring victory for the Dolphins, bringing them to 5-0 heading into the bye week.
Coming off the bye, the Dolphins face the Colts at home. Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor will pose a challenge, but the Colts’ ball control and ground game could expose the Dolphins’ linebacker play. This game could be a loss, bringing them to 5-1.
The Dolphins will then face the Cardinals at home, likely securing a win and improving to 6-1. However, they’ll travel to Buffalo next, where they traditionally struggle against good teams on the road, resulting in a 6-2 record. The Dolphins then fly to LA to face the Rams, who have a formidable offense even without Aaron Donald. This could be another tough game, leaving the Dolphins at 6-3.
Back-to-back home games against the Raiders and Patriots should be wins, bringing their record to 8-3 before heading to Lambeau Field. Facing the Packers on the road is always tough, and with Jordan Love potentially making a case for MVP, this could be another loss, bringing the Dolphins to 8-4.
The running game will be crucial for the Dolphins’ success, especially against division rivals the Jets and Patriots in the final stretch of the season. With a three-headed monster led by Raheem Mostert, DeVon Achane, and Jaylen Wright, the Dolphins could close out the season strong. They’ll also face the Texans on the road, likely securing a win. However, a game against the 49ers will be tough, resulting in a loss. Beating the Browns at home will be a statement win, showing the Dolphins made the right choice in keeping Tua over Deshaun Watson.
Look for the Dolphins to finish the regular season with a 12-5 record, but their true test will be in the postseason.