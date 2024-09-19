2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Week 3
It’s a pretty interesting slate for Week 3. If you’re a fan of divisional rivalries, this is not the week for you. The Jets host the Patriots and the Rams welcome the 49ers to SoFi Stadium. That’s it when it comes to clashes within the division.
Nine teams are looking to go 3-0, and nine clubs are looking for the first victory of 2024. There’s 10 interconference games, including one during Monday night’s doubleheader.
Thursday, Sept. 19
New England (1-1) at N.Y. Jets (1-1): When last these AFC East rivals met, New York snapped a 15-game losing streak in what was Bill Belichick’s last game as Patriots’ head coach. Now Robert Saleh’s club will attempt to snap another long skid as the Jets haven’t beaten the Pats in East Rutherford since 2015. New England’s ground game has been very effective to date and could keep Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines.
Sunday, Sept. 22
N.Y. Giants (0-2) at Cleveland (1-1): Brian Daboll’s team didn’t give up a touchdown at Washington and still managed to lose. Since reaching the playoffs in 2022, the Giants are a combined 6-13 dating back to ’03. The Browns bounced back at Jacksonville after a humbling home loss to Dallas. Kevin Stefanski’s team and the Jaguars are the only teams in the league not to force a turnover after two weeks of play.
Chicago (1-1) at Indianapolis (0-2): The Bears face an AFC opponent for the third time in as many weeks. The Colts are one of three winless teams in the AFC South, and their two losses have come by a combined eight points. The biggest issue for Shane Steichen’s club has been a defensive unit that has allowed 213 and 261 yards rushing, respectively, in its first two outings. Chicago’s offense must exploit this weakness.
Houston (2-0) at Minnesota (2-0): Thanks to free agency, these teams swapped their top pass-rushers this offseason. Danielle Hunter faces the Vikings for the first time, likewise Jonathan Greenard vs. the Texans. Want some more coincidence? Both Houston and Minnesota are off to 2-0 starts for the first time since 2016. Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold has been very solid in his first two games with his newest team.
Philadelphia (1-1) at New Orleans (2-0): Nick Sirianni’s team let one slip away last Monday night at home. That means the Eagles are now 2-7 in their last nine overall outings since opening 10-1 in 2023. Who would have thought that Dennis Allen’s club would total 91 points and reach the end zone 11 times in two games? Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (290) and touchdowns (5).
L.A. Chargers (2-0) at Pittsburgh (2-0): Hurting Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert’s status for Sunday bears watching. Perhaps Jim Harbaugh could suit up and this time, complete a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game. How do you win two road games while scoring only a combined 31 points? Come up with five takeaways and don’t turn over the ball. Pittsburgh is averaging 139.0 yards per game rushing.
Denver (0-2) at Tampa Bay (2-0): Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been picked off twice in each of his first two NFL starts. This week, he hopes to drop back and not throw it to the other team once again. He has yet to throw a TD pass, while Todd Bowles’ squad has not allowed a score through the air in two games. The Bucs are 2-0 for the fourth straight year. Baker Mayfield has hit on 73.5 percent of his passes.
Green Bay (1-1) at Tennessee (0-2): The Packers’ defense is still trying to find itself and Jeff Hafley’s unit hasn’t slowed anyone down. Green Bay has forced a league-high six turnovers—quite a turnaround for a club that finished with just 18 takeaways in 2023. Malik Willis returns to Nashville and could face a club that has struggled in the second half in back-to-back 24-17 losses. Might we see Jordan Love on Sunday?
Carolina (0-2) at Las Vegas (1-1): Things went from bad to worse for the Panthers, who didn’t score a touchdown at home last week vs. the Chargers. Hence the benching of 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young in favor of quarterback Andy Dalton. Last week, Antonio Pierce’s club stunned the Ravens at Baltimore, rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter. Carolina’s road losing streak stands at 10 games.
Miami (1-1) at Seattle (2-0): Mike McDaniel’s club makes the long trip to the Pacific Northwest looking to rebound from its latest loss to the Bills. Skylar Thompson gets the nod in place of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). First-time NFL head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks off to its first 2-0 start since 2020, and quarterback Geno Smith has regained that NFL Comeback Player of the Year form.
Detroit (1-1) at Arizona (1-1): Dan Campbell’s team hits the road for the first time this season, and who would have thought that after two weeks of play that the Cardinals (69) would have scored more points than the Lions (42)? Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. rebounded from a rough debut at Buffalo and humbled the Rams. Even with Aidan Hutchinson, Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn still has work to do.
Baltimore (0-2) at Dallas (1-1): John Harbaugh’s club is 20-3 vs. NFC teams dating back to 2019, including 5-0 this past season when they scored at 31-plus points in each of those wins. The Ravens are 0-2 for the first time since 2015. The Cowboys had won 16 straight home games before last year’s playoff meeting with the Packers. They’ve now dropped two straight at AT&T Stadium and allowed a combined 92 points.
San Francisco (1-1) at L.A. Rams (0-2): You will recall that in 2021, the Rams rallied to beat the visiting Niners in the NFC title games. However, Kyle Shanahan has really gotten the best of Sean McVay’s squad as of late. Despite that playoff setback, San Francisco owns a 9-2 mark in the last 11 meetings dating back to ‘19. Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford are both down their share of offensive weapons.
Sunday night
Kansas City (2-0) at Atlanta (1-1): The Falcons are in the prime time spotlight for the second time in seven days, and hope to use the momentum of Monday night’s comeback win at Philadelphia as a springboard. Dating back to Week 17 of 2023 and including the postseason, the reigning Super Bowl champions have won eight straight games. However, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has looked very vulnerable early on.
Monday, Sept. 23
Jacksonville (0-2) at Buffalo (2-0): Remember when Doug Pederson’s club was 8-3 after 11 games in 2023? The Jaguars have now dropped seven of their last eight contests. A year ago, Pederson’s club knocked off the Bills in England. Buffalo has managed to score 31-plus points in each of their first two games. Good thing, because Sean McDermott’s defense is allowing 131.5 yards per game rushing.
Washington (1-1) at Cincinnati (0-2): Zac Taylor’s club has dropped its first two games of the season for the third consecutive year, but keep in mind that in 2022 they still managed to win a division title and reach the AFC title game. Dating back to ’22, the Bengals are 9-1 vs. NFC teams. Washington got a rare win last week over the Giants. Meanwhile, Dan Quinn’s club has played turnover-free football to date.