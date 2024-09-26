2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Week 4
Five teams are looking to stay unbeaten. Three clubs, all in the AFC, are hoping to claim their first victory of 2024. Welcome to NFL’s final days of September, which for the last time until Week 8 will feature a full slate of 16 games.
There was a total of seven divisional games the first three weeks of the season. This week, starting with Thursday night’s Cowboys/Giants clash, there are five divisional clashes, the headliner at Lambeau Field as the unbeaten Vikings battle the Packers.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dallas (1-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-2): Could being on the road cure what has ailed Mike McCarthy’s team dating back to the 2023 wild card loss to the Packers? Including that setback, the Cowboys have allowed a mind-boggling 120 points in their last three outings at AT&T Stadium. The Giants come off a road win at Cleveland, but are 1-13 in this NFC East rivalry dating back to 2017, and have lost six straight to the ‘Boys.
Sunday, Sept. 29
New Orleans (2-1) at Atlanta (1-2): From a combined 91 points and 11 touchdowns in back-to-back wins over the Panthers and Cowboys, to 12 points and one TD in a home loss to the Eagles. The Falcons had their opportunities vs. the Chiefs, but couldn’t get the job done. Raheem Morris’ team is home for the third time in four games. Including a playoff meeting, these rivals have split their 110 meetings (55-55).
Cincinnati (0-3) at Carolina (1-2): Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow missed the team’s final seven games a year ago, which is only one reason the team finished 9-8, and in the AFC North basement. Cincinnati’s main culprit was a defense that allowed the second-most total yards in the NFL. Zac Taylor’s team was humbled at home by Washington on Monday night, and now have a reunion with old friend Andy Dalton.
L.A. Rams (1-2) at Chicago (1-2): Just when it appeared Sean McVay’s battered roster was destined for another loss, they rallied and stunned the rival 49ers. Chicago’s offense has scored three touchdowns, and their defense and special teams have reached the end zone twice. This is actually the Bears’ first game vs. an NFC opponent this season. All three of their games have been decided by seven points or less.
Minnesota (3-0) at Green Bay (2-1): It’s been quite the start for the Purple Gang, who have won their first three games for the first time since 2016. The last two weeks has seen the Vikings knock off the reigning NFC champion Niners, and the defending AFC South champion Texans. The Pack has allowed a combined 24 points in their last two contests, both wins, since the wild 34-29 Week 1 loss to the Eagles at Brazil.
Jacksonville (0-3) at Houston (2-1): Anyone remember that the Jaguars owned an 8-3 record after 11 games, and were right in the mix for the top seed in the AFC? It’s been quite the plummet for this team, which is 0-3 for the second time in four years, and 1-8 in its last nine outings dating back to ’23. Doug Pederson’s squad lost by 37 points at Buffalo on Monday, 10 more than Houston’s 34-7 loss at Minnesota.
Pittsburgh (3-0) at Indianapolis (1-2): There’s been a little buzz surrounding Steelers’ quarterback Justin Fields, who has steadily improved over three games with his new team. The Colts finally broke into the win column last Sunday, and running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 100-plus yards in each of the team’s last two games. Only the Cowboys have allowed more rushing yards than Indianapolis this season.
Denver (1-2) at N.Y. Jets (2-1): Robert Saleh’s club has had some extra time to prepare for a Broncos’ team that pulled off quite the road shocker last week at Tampa. Denver totaled seven sacks and two takeaways in humbling the reigning NFC South champions. The Jets’ offense (9 touchdowns in 3 games) may offer a bigger challenge, a unit that rolled up 400 yards in the prime time win over the Patriots.
Philadelphia (2-1) at Tampa Bay (2-1): The Birds look to avenge last season’s embarrassing 32-9 playoff loss to a Bucs’ team that was lifeless in last Sunday’s home loss to the previously-winless Broncos. Jalen Hurts continues to have ball security issues, and has all six of the Eagles’ turnovers this season. Todd Bowles’ club is in the bottom fourth of the league in run defense, good news if you’re Saquon Barkley.
Washington (2-1) at Arizona (1-2): Is this a showdown between two early NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels and Cardinals’ wideout Marvin Harrison Jr? The second and fourth overall picks in April’s draft are off to tremendous starts. Dan Quinn’s club comes off a thrilling Monday night win, and is the only team in the league not to commit a turnover this season.
New England (1-2) San Francisco (1-2): After a pair of promising performances in a split with the Bengals and Seahawks, Jerod Mayo’s team was outgained 400-139 in total yards in a 24-3 loss to the Jets. In recent years, the 49ers have owned the Rams, but they let Sean McVay’s team off the hook last Sunday. The Niners are another team with a long injury list, one that includes starting quarterback Brock Purdy.
Kansas City (3-0) at L.A. Chargers (2-1): Three games, all decided by seven points or less, and all wins for Andy Reid’s team. The Chiefs have owned this series as of late, winners of five straight. In 10 meetings vs. the Bolts, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 25 scores and been picked off just six times. The Chargers’ injury list includes quarterback Justin Herbert and left tackle Joe Alt. Jim Harbaugh has work to do.
Cleveland (1-2) at Las Vegas (1-2): Deshaun Watson is off to a dreadful start, and last week lost two fumbles and was sacked eight times in a home loss to the Giants. Talk about not building on a huge win? A week after rallying to beat the Ravens at Baltimore, the Raiders were rolled at home by the Panthers. Head coach Antonio Pierce was heated after that loss, so there could be some changes on Sunday.
Sunday night
Buffalo (3-0) at Baltimore (1-2): Sean McDermott’s club has scored a league-high 112 points. The rest of the teams in the AFC East have combined for 139 points. Josh Allen is off to a blistering start, throwing for seven scores, running for two touchdowns, and committing only one turnover. The Ravens allowed the fewest points in the league in 2023, but have allowed at least 25 points in each of their three games.
Monday, Sept. 30
Tennessee (0-3) at Miami (1-2): A year ago on a Monday night, the Dolphins blew a fourth-quarter lead in a 28-27 loss to the Titans. The Dolphins have seemingly not recovered since, dropping six of their last nine games—including a playoff loss to the Chiefs. Titans’ quarterback Will Levis continues to self-destruct on a weekly basis. He has all eight of his team’s turnovers. So, who will be the ‘Fins’ quarterback this week?
Seattle (3-0) at Detroit (2-1): New head coach Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks off to their best start since 2020, which also happens to be the last time the team won the NFC West. Only the Steelers have allowed fewer yards per game. The Lions are back in the prime time spotlight for the second time in four weeks, and at home for the third time this season. Jared Goff has more picks (4) than scoring passes (3).