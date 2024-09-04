2024 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 1
For the third time in five years, an NFL season will begin in prime time at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs have made an appearance on four of the past five Super Sundays, and enter 2024 with an opportunity to do something that has never been done in the Super Bowl Era. February’s 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers in Las Vegas saw Andy Reid’s team become the first franchise since the Patriots to repeat as NFL champions.
Here is a brief look at each of the 16 match-ups in Week 1. There are a half-dozen interconference clashes, as well as a pair of 2023 playoff rematches.
NOTE: 2023 regular-season win-loss records in parentheses
Thursday, Sept. 5
Baltimore (13-4) at Kansas City (11-6): The Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat begins with this rematch of the AFC title game. In 2023, John Harbaugh’s club and Andy Reid’s squad finished 1-2, respectively, in fewest points allowed and sacks. The Ravens’ top-ranked ground game from a year ago added a potent weapon in workhorse Derrick Henry. The last two defending Super Bowl champions have lost their season opener.
Friday, Sept. 6
Philadelphia (11-6) vs. Green Bay (9-8) (Brazil): Last season, the Eagles opened 10-1 and dropped six of their last seven outings, including a playoff loss at Tampa. Meanwhile, the Pack won six of their final eight contests after a 3-6 start and reached the postseason. This offseason, the Birds made a lot of changes to a secondary that slumped big time in 2023. That unit will be tested by emerging Jordan Love in a big way.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Pittsburgh (10-7) at Atlanta (7-10): Steelers’ GM Omar Khan gutted the team’s quarterback room this offseason. Enter Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen. The Falcons also have a new veteran signal-caller in Kirk Cousins, looking to rebound from missing the second half of 2023. Pittsburgh’s offensive line will be challenged by an Atlanta defense bolstered by the additions of Matt Judon and Justin Simmons.
Arizona (4-13) at Buffalo (11-6): The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back 4-13 showings, and only the Commanders gave up more points this past season. Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane had some tough decisions to make this offseason in terms of the salary cap, so this club will have a much different look in 2024. Buffalo owns an 8-2 interconference mark the past two seasons, the Cardinals just 2-8.
Tennessee (6-11) at Chicago (7-10): The Titans are in the midst of a distressing 6-18 run in their last 24 contests. Enter new head coach Brian Callahan. Meanwhile, the Bears were 7-6 in their last 13 games a year ago after dropping a franchise-record 14 straight outings. Both teams have dramatically upgraded their receiving corps, great news for Tennessee’s Will Levis and Bears’ rookie signal-caller Caleb Williams.
New England (4-13) at Cincinnati (9-8): The Pats are coming off their worst showing since 1992, and Jacoby Brissett will get the first crack at quarterback under new head coach Jerod Mayo. While quarterback Joe Burrow did miss the Bengals’ final seven games a year ago, the real culprit when it came to the team’s disappointing showing was a defense that allowed the second-most total yards in the league in 2023.
Houston (10-7) at Indianapolis (9-8): In 2022, these clubs combined for seven victories. This past season, both clubs came away with winning campaigns. In 2023, the Texans went to Indianapolis in Week 18 and a 23-19 victory helped pave the way for the franchise’s first playoff appearance and AFC South title since 2019. Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor will test the NFL’s sixth-ranked rushing defense from a year ago.
Jacksonville (9-8) at Miami (11-6): Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa both signed big contract extensions this offseason. However, the Jaguars and Dolphins each faded down the stretch in 2023, although Miami reached the playoffs. Mike McDaniel’s club hosts the rival Bills four days after this clash with Doug Pederson’s club. Jacksonville was better on the road (5-3) than at home (4-5) in 2023.
Carolina (2-15) at New Orleans (9-8): The Panthers finished with the worst record in the league this past season, and managed to go winless on the road (0-9) along the way. The new head coach is Dave Canales, who hopes to do for Bryce Young what he did for Baker Mayfield in Tampa. Carolina’s offense scored just 20 touchdowns in 2023, making a combined one trip to the end zone in a pair of losses to the rival Saints.
Minnesota (7-10) at N.Y. Giants (6-11): In 2022, Kevin O’Connell’s club won the NFC North with a 13-4 record, while Big Blue reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. These teams clashed in the wild card round and the Giants won at Minnesota. Now both clubs are coming off losing campaigns and third-place finishes in their respective divisions. The Vikings are Sam Darnold’s fourth team in seven seasons.
Las Vegas (8-9) at L.A. Chargers (5-12): Former linebackers coach Antonio Pierce took over for struggling Josh McDaniels after the Raiders opened with five losses in their first eight games. The Raiders closed with a 5-4 mark, but couldn’t avoid a second straight losing season. Jim Harbaugh inherits a Chargers’ squad that lost its last five games in 2023, and brings a five-game divisional losing streak into this Week 1 clash.
Denver (8-9) at Seattle (9-8): Rookie Bo Nix was impressive this summer and head coach Sean Payton has handed him the controls of an offense that was mediocre at best a year ago. The Seahawks are coming off consecutive 9-8 showings, the difference was that their 2022 showing resulted in a playoff appearance. Seattle’s new head coach is Mike Macdonald, the former Ravens’ highly-regarded defensive coordinator.
Dallas (12-5) at Cleveland (11-6): Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski captured NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2023, guiding the team to the playoffs and utilizing five different starting quarterbacks. The Cowboys haven’t had those kinds of problems behind center. Still, their highly-regarded defense was exposed at home in the playoffs vs. the Packers. Dallas will be facing former Cowboys’ wideout Amari Cooper.
Washington (4-13) at Tampa Bay (9-8): Dan Quinn is the Commanders’ new head coach. He’s at the controls of a team that lost its last eight games in 2023, while also allowing the third-highest point total (518) in a season in NFL annals. It may surprise some to know that the Buccaneers own the NFC’s longest active playoff streak, reaching the postseason four straight years and while the last three NFC South titles.
Sunday night
L.A. Rams (10-7) at Detroit (12-5): It’s the other playoff rematch from a year ago. The Lions held off the Rams in the wild card round, the club’s first postseason win since 1991. There’s lots of hype surrounding Dan Campbell’s talented club, which must come up with a better defensive effort than the one shown in the second half and playoffs this past season. Rams’ head coach Sena McVay is 6-1 in season openers.
Monday, Sept. 9
N.Y. Jets (7-10) at San Francisco (12-5): The franchise that owns the league’s longest current playoff drought (2010) clashes with a team that has reached the NFC title game four of the past five seasons, making two Super Bowl appearances. The Jets also haven’t won a division title since 2002. Aaron Rodgers barely saw the field in 2023, and veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses look to keep him safe.