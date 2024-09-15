2024 NFL Season: Here are the most depressed fanbases ahead of Week 2
The bulk of Week 2 is here, so before the games get underway, let's look at the three fanbases in the NFL that are flat-out beside themselves. It's early, but it's not looking pretty for a few fanbases in particular as Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season gets underway.
Sure, a lot can change, as most teams still have 16 games left. However, early returns are just painting the bleakest of pictures. As you can probably guess, these fanbases are currently dealing with their teams struggling at the most important position in sports; quarterback.
However, the struggles are for different reasons. So, as Week 2 gets underway, let's look at three fanbases that just have to be flat-out depressed.
Carolina Panthers
The Dave Canales era seemed to bring some optimism to the Carolina Panthers, as the head coach replaced former head coach Frank Reich, who could not motivate a locker room to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Well, even though Canales has a quirky and outspoken personality, that did not translate to the field in Week 1, as the Panthers and second-year QB Bryce Young got destroyed by the New Orleans Saints.
And at this point, unless something quickly changes, we may be needing to have a conversation about Young and if he's a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He's now in his second year, and usually by Thanksgiving is when a team should know definitively if they have their "guy" at QB. The clock is ticking.
New York Giants
Year six of Daniel Jones
That is just inexcusable and a huge indictment on how poorly the New York Giants are run. Look, not every first-round QB is going to develop into a high-end starter, and this was evident with Daniel Jones at year three at the latest. I struggle to see how Giants fans could even muster up enough pride and devotion to show up to the games.
And the crazy thing here is that if Jones gets benched for Drew Lock, they're the same team, and that is a huge issue. If they want to be forward-thinking here, they could be cruising to a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is neat.
This could land them a top QB prospect like Carson Beck from Georgia or Quinn Ewers from Texas. But for the current day, I struggle to see a single reason for Giants fans to enjoy the 2024 NFL Season.
Cleveland Browns
When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, it was largely thought that the team was going to turn into one of the best in the NFL given how good Watson was when he was with the Houston Texans.
Well, Watson has started 13 games for the Browns, and they have somehow gone 8-5 in those starts. However, Watson has thrown 15 touchdowns on 11 interceptions for a measly 78.1 passer rating. He's been playing like a middle-of-the-road backup quarterback since arriving in Cleveland, which is far from what the Browns hoped for.
And given how large his contract is, the Browns have no "out" in it for years to come, so they are sincerely stuck with the quarterback. This team has a top-10 roster outside of the QB position. And to make matters worse for the Browns and their fans, Baker Mayfield, since the start of the 2022 NFL Season, which was his first not with the Browns, he's thrown 42 touchdowns against 18 interceptions.
Since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Mayfield has tossed 32 touchdowns against 10 interceptions for a 97.5 rating. Just imagine if the Browns had that production right now. Browns fans have to be sick to their stomachs and might not have a lot to look forward to in 2024 if Deshaun Watson continues to play poorly.