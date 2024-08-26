2024 NFL Season: Making a starting offense with remaining free agents
There are still some reasonably-talented free agents left on the market. Let's try to make a starting offense ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. I try to do this exercise every offseason, and it definitely got a bit difficult being that it is so late in the offseason. The 2024 NFL regular season begins in about two weeks, so there aren't a ton of notable free agents left.
There is still a market depending on where you look, but this starting offense made up of remaining free agents might be hard to read. Let's get into it!
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill is on the market and could be a fine backup option for any team who still needs a QB2. Clearly a declined passer, Tannehill did have a shockingly efficient stretch with the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 and 2020 season.
He and former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were dominating defenses. Now, Smith is in Pittsburgh as their new OC, so you have to figure that if the current Steelers QBs struggle, Pittsburgh would call up Tannehill. I could see the former Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick have one more year left before his market ends up running completely try.
Running back: Kareem Hunt
Once looking like the next great running back in the NFL, Kareem Hunt is someone who you can give about five carries per game to at this point. He is a 1,000-yard rusher, but that was years ago. Once upon a time, Hunt and Nick Chubb made the best RB duo in the NFL, but that time has passed them by.
I do believe Kareem Hunt ends up on a team at some point during the 2024 NFL Season.
Tight End: CJ Uzomah
CJ Uzomah is a pretty bland tight end who can catch a few passes here and there. He was on the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was recently cut. Uzomah is the best remaining free agent tight end on a market that was pretty thin to begin with.
Uzomah could end up signing with a team who needs some insurance at the position.