2024 NFL Season: Most surprising statistics heading into Week 2
The bulk of Week 2 in the 2024 NFL Season is upon us. Let's visit the three most surprising statistics as Sunday's games get underway. Happy football, people. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins got us started in Week 2, but Sunday's slate of games brings as a bulk of the Week 2 action.
As we head into the bulk of Week 2, there are some silly and outrageous statistics out there already, and as you enjoy your morning before 1:00PM EST arrives, take a look at this surprising statistics as we approach Week 2.
Baker Mayfield with 4 touchdown passes in Week 1
Quietly, Baker Mayfield is playing nearly-elite football during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He tossed four touchdown passes to give him 32 against just 10 interceptions. Mayfield carved up the Washington Commanders defense in Week 1 and will get to go up against an iffy Detroit Lions secondary in Week 2, so it's not crazy to think that Mayfield could flirt with four touchdown passes in Week 2.
The QB was thrown away by the Cleveland Browns, and Mayfield had to endure some rough patches before landing on his feet with the Buccaneers and reviving his career.
De'Von Achane with 14 receptions through two games
De'Von Achane has played in two games, but through those two games, he's got 14 receptions, which leads the NFL. He's touched the ball 46 total times and already has 265 yards from scrimmage. With Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa potentially out for the long-term, I could envision Achane getting a ton more touches.
He's in his second year and still just 22 years old, so he's got virtually no wear and tear on the tires. Seven receptions per game over a 17-game season would give Achane 119 catches on the year. I would not envision the running back having that many receptions, but you definitely have to do a double-take when you look at them at first glance.
Saints CB Alontae Taylor tied for league lead in sacks
Yes, a cornerback. The New Orleans Saints face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, so I bet that Alontae Taylor will not notch a sack, but even in general, it's extremely rare for even a pass-rusher to have three sacks in a game, let alone a defensive back. Taylor also has three tackles for loss and three QB hits. The Saints brutalized the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and just bullied Bryce Young, the Panthers QB.