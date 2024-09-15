2024 NFL Season: Predicting major stat leaders from Week 2 action
We get most of the Week 2 games on Sunday, so let's try our best to try and pick the major statistical leaders in the second week of the 2024 NFL Season.
There is a chance for some insane stats to be put up by players and teams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. Some advantageous matchups on both sides of the ball are present for many teams, and we can expect some of the more consistent, veteran players in the NFL to perform the way they should.
The bulk of the Week 2 games are starting very shortly, so before you sit down and enjoy football, let's see if we can predict the major stat leaders from Week 2 action.
Passing Yards - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is aging like fine wine and is going to tear apart the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. Even though the LA Rams are without multiple starters along their offensive line and without Puka Nacua, Stafford is going to find a way to lead the league in passing yards for Week 2.
Furthermore, the Arizona Cardinals are better than people think and gave the Buffalo Bills some fits in Week 1, so this could turn out to be a scoring frenzy, which is going to force both Stafford and Kyler Murray to air it out to remain in the game.
Passing Touchdowns - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had 36 touchdown passes in 2023 and is just on another level at home. The Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints, and while the Saints blew out the Panthers in Week 1, the fist week of the season can always be misleading, so there is just no way this Saints team is going to hand with the much-more explosive and proven Cowboys.
I envision Dak Prescott having a monstrous day through the air in what could be a game where the Cowboys put up close to 40 points. Prescott will hit the 300-yard mark in Week 2. Mark my words.
Rushing Yards -JK Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
JK Dobbins rushed for 135 yards on just 10 carries in Week 1 against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Well, Dobbins and the LA Chargers should have another efficient day on offense when they play the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Dobbins may finally reach his NFL potential in 2024 with the Chargers, and perhaps he can put these injuries behind him once and for all.
Dobbins is going to again rush for well over 100 yard in what could be a game that quickly gets out of hand for the Panthers.
Receiving Yards - Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
With Puka Nacua out and the LA Rams going up against an iffy Arizona Cardinals defense, Cooper Kupp is going to turn it back a few years and channel his 2021 self in Week 2 when the Rams meet the Cardinals. Matthew Stafford and Kupp are two of the best and smartest at their positions in the NFL.
It's not like Kupp is about to go up against a daunting secondary or anything, and in Stafford's career, when he's had a true WR1, he targets him often. He's quarterbacked the two most prolific WR yard seasons in NFL history with Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp.
I would expect Kupp to flirt with 15 receptions and lead the weekly yardage totals as well.
Sacks - TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
TJ Watt is going up against a solid Broncos offensive line with four legitimate starters in Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. For some odd reason, people still seem to think the Broncos offensive line isn't good, and I have no idea where that comes from. However, Watt is already an all-time great pass rusher and is going to have to deal with Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey.
Given that Bo Nix is a rookie and making only his second start, this might be a perfect game for Watt to turn it up and notch multiple sacks. I would not be surprised to see the veteran pass-rusher notch two or three sacks in their Week 2 matchup. TJ Watt is going to get his sack total; it's inevitable.