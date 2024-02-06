2024 NFL Season: Predicting new starting quarterbacks
As the 23'-24' NFL season comes to a close, some teams are looking for a change at QB. Whether it be due to a lack of talent or an absence of rapport, these teams are prepared to sever the ties and discover a new solution.
Chicago Bears
2023 Week 1 Starter: Justin Fields | 2024 Week 1 Starter: Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams is pretty much a lock at being the first overall pick in this year's draft, held by the Chicago Bears. The expectation is that they will elect to keep it and take Williams, obviously cementing him as Chicago's newest experiment.
It seems like there has been rumors of trading Justin Fields the second he landed in Chicago. As if his bar was set so high that panic set in the moment he wasn't meeting expectations. I don't think we've seen Fields' ceiling yet. Chicago isn't necessarily a dream location for a quarterback considering their offensive roster. Outside of DJ Moore, the most common phrase that can describe the rest of the offense is "eh".
Having said that, all signs point toward Chicago trading Fields to welcome in Caleb Williams. Deserving of the first overall pick in this year's draft, Williams is a perfect representation of a successful quarterback in today's NFL. The arm talent, the speed, athleticism, leadership qualities, ability to extend plays, all necessary qualities that an NFL quarterback needs nowadays. Yet, it doesn't change the "eh" factor that looms over Chicago's offensive playmakers. The Bears will need to add something to their receiver room to help Williams flourish.