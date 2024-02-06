2024 NFL Season: Predicting new starting quarterbacks
As the 23'-24' NFL season comes to a close, some teams are looking for a change at QB. Whether it be due to a lack of talent or an absence of rapport, these teams are prepared to sever the ties and discover a new solution.
Seattle Seahawks
2023 Week 1 Starter: Geno Smith | 2024 Week 1 Starter: ...
There's no question that Geno Smith surpassed Seattle's expectations as their starting quarterback over the last two years. Nobody expected him to come in and resurrect his career like he did. To be honest, he doesn't necessarily deserve to get replaced.
With Pete Carroll's departure and the hiring of former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, there are many question marks surrounding what Macdonald's vision for his offense is. Since his onboarding on January 31st, Macdonald has yet to give any clues on who he plans to have calling the plays for his offense, and even fewer clues on who will be the teams quarterback come week one.
The answer to the latter is clear. It's obvious. it's right there, waiting to come home and bring Seattle back to the playoffs. The answer is Russell Wilson.
Denver was a big mistake. Everyone knows he never should've left Seattle to begin with, especially for the uninspiring Denever Broncos. Seattle would give Russell Wilson life, and life Russell Wilson would give Seattle. It's obvious that Seattle is where he plays his best ball, feels the most comfortable, and most importantly, wins.