2024 NFL Season: Reviewing Cardinals vs. Bills in Week 1
Going into the game, I thought the keys to the game were:
- Josh Allen’s ability to commit less than 2 turnovers and play like an MVP-level quarterback in an offense that lost more than 75% of its receptions, receiving yards, and TDs, from 2023.
- Terrell Bernard’s ability to step up as the leader of a defense in transition that lost both starting safeties, its star cornerback and has had injuries across the front seven in preseason.
- Kyler Murray’s ability to be “special” and the Bills ability to hold the 2019 number 1 overall pick to less than 3TDs.
What I thought – How the Bills came back from a tough start
Josh Allen – The Bad, the Good, the MVP
“That’s part of the Josh Allen experience.” Ross Tucker’s proclamation following Josh Allen’s fumble in the Red Zone during the Bills’ first drive was a PG-rated paraphrasing of the inside voices Bills fans have uttered, whispered, and screamed since Allen joined the team in 2018. Allen’s fumble led to a Cardinals’ field goal and a 10-0 deficit that grew to 17-3 and threatened to send the Bills to 0-1 to start the season.
But after the first-drive fumble, Josh righted the ship and distributed the ball to his newly formed crew of pass-catchers efficiently and without any interceptions. 9 receivers caught 18 of Allen’s 23 throws on the day, and 2 touchdowns. For as much as the turnovers are a part of the Josh Allen Experience, so are the scrambles in and out of the pocket, the dynamic runs for first downs, and the spectacular throws downfield. Luckily for Bills Mafia, “Good Josh” put the Bills in position to stave off the Cardinals.
But what clinched the win for the Bills was “MVP-Josh;” the clutch quarterback who can put the team on his back and leap over defenders in a single bound to score a game-sealing TD with minutes left in the fourth quarter. Yes, a kick-off return touchdown made the game close again; but Allen’s exclamatory finish on his last meaningful offensive drive, and his ability to protect the ball, were key to the Bills win in week 1.
Terrell Bernard led a spirited second half defensive effort
Taron Johnson, the Bills best nickelback was sidelined with a forearm injury early in the first quarter; leaving a defense looking for veteran leaders to replace a number of starters lost to free agency (Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White) and preseason injuries (Matt Milano) without another key player.
Terrell Bernard, with the help of scheme adjustments by new defensive coordinator Bobby Babich and a breakout game by Greg Rousseau, led a second half defense that turned around a massive time of possession advantage by the Cardinals, held the Cardinals without a second half offensive touchdown, and ended a late rally by Kyler Murray to close out the game.
Bernard finished the game with a team leading 11 tackles and established himself as the leader a Bills defense that had given up 17 first half points and looked lost prior to the second half. Bernard is known among his teammates as a quiet leader who is so detailed focused that he can tell when his weight fluctuates even a few pounds. His attention to detail and leadership will bolster a Bills defense that will only improve as its young players gain experience and its injuries heal.
Kyler Murray was good, but not great, and that’s perfect
Kyler Murray finished the game 21 of 31 for 162 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for 57 yards on 5 carries and led the Cardinals to scoring drives on their first three drives. Murray was good, maybe very good, but the Bills defense, led by defensive adjustments by DC Bobby Babich and three sacks by Greg Rousseau stopped him from being great.
Murray is a dynamic talent and since coming back from his injury midway through last year has shown the ability to lead a playoff caliber team. After multiple attacks on his work ethic and a change in head coach, the 2019 first overall pick is starting to look the part of a franchise quarterback. Murray may not have the talent around him to make the playoffs in 2024, but if he continues to elevate his play, he might, and if not for a great effort by the Bills defense, the Cardinals could have been 1-0 to start the 2024 season.
What I didn't see coming - Greg Rousseau started a DPOY candidacy – in a contract year
Technically, Greg Rousseau is under contract with the Bills through his fifth-year option next year, but that technicality will likely change if he continues the meteoric trajectory he showed in week 1. In the first game of his fourth season, Rousseau was dominant: 6 tackles, 3 sacks, and a 87.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.
The Bills are going to continue to have difficult contractual decisions to make since giving Josh Allen a salary cap-challenging extension. And other than franchise level quarterbacks, quarterback pressuring edge rushers are among the most sought-after players in the league. Rousseau will earn "the bag," and the Bills may have no choice but to be the team to give it to him if he continues to dominate like he did against the Cardinals.
Rousseau has been a steady, if not spectacular, contributor on the Bills defense, recording 129 tackles and 17 sacks over his first three years. If he can continue to be a dominant force in 2024, the Bills defense will be better than expected coming into the season and other members of the Bills defensive line, including Von Miller who looked more like himself in the 2024 opener and had a sack late in the fourth quarter, will only benefit more as offense shift their focus on the former first round pick out of Miami.