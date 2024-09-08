2024 NFL Season: 'Twas the night before Week 1 when all through the house
We are two games into Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but the first Sunday of football brings a level of excitement that few other things do. Ladies and gentlemen, the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL Season is just about here. Two games down and hundreds to go.
After months of waiting, football is back. It was another long and painful offseason without football, and frankly, every NFL offseason is always brutal. Free agency and the NFL Draft help, but without the real deal, we're left lost. Some of us even have to figure out what we enjoy doing besides watching the NFL.
The 2024 season brings a ton of new stories and perhaps the most amount of parity this league has ever seen. The NFC features quality teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and some sneaky teams like the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons.
The AFC is even more loaded, and there are really only a small handful of teams who don't have an argument to make the playoffs. Teams like the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders may be the only teams in the conference who don't have a playoff argument.
Heading into Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. They took down the San Francisco 49ers last year in the big game. Other team like the Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, and Houston Texans figure to give their respective conferences a tough time.
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens won his second NFL MVP award in 2023 and looks to try and win it for a second year in a row. He joins Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes as the only players in the NFL to win the award since 2018.
Rookie QBs across the NFL like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix have been named the starters of their respective teams. All eyes may be on the Bears, Commanders, and Broncos to see what they can muster in year one with a rookie under center.
There are still a ton of storylines to cover, but for now, we'll just savor that the first NFL Sunday of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us. A ton of competitive games are on the schedule, so it's time to relax and enjoy football being back.