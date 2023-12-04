2024 Offseason Preview: Washington Commanders start over
Commanders fans can rejoice, as Dan Snyder has sold the team to Josh Harris. But with that deal going down in July, Harris had little opportunity to put his stamp on this season’s Washington club. What will the offseason hold for a new owner and a management team that looks to be in flux?
Prognosis and Plan
Snyder may be gone, but the work for Harris is just beginning. First, he must decide the fates of his leadership team, particularly Mayhew and Rivera. Will he want to implement “The Process” in Washington, as he did in Philadelphia? And are Mayhew and Rivera the right people to lead that effort? I would expect a full-scale overhaul of leadership.
I’m not sold on Sam Howell as the long-term answer, but since Washington figures to miss out on top-of-the-draft prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, they’re probably better off rolling with Howell another year and patching holes elsewhere. They could look to one of their four day two selections to add a quarterback who can serve as an alternative if Howell struggles in 2024.
The good news and bad news is that Washington needs help almost everywhere. Receiver, tight end, offensive line, pass rush, secondary—they could add a piece up-and-down the roster. Last offseason, Washington felt like it was in a holding pattern; with the sale imminent, the team avoided long term moves. The good news for Commanders fans is that this season will be the start of something. The bad news is, it might be a long, slow journey back to glory.