2025 NFL Draft: 3 early things to know before next April's draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is far away, but there is already some important information to know about the upcoming draft. We here at NFL Spin Zone like to give our readers am mock draft nearly every week. While you are reading this week's mock draft, we also dug up some very important information about the 2025 NFL Draft that you all should know.
Let's dive into three very early things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and Titletown in Wisconsin
The location of the 2025 NFL Draft will be at Lambeau Field and the Titletown campus in Wisconsin. Being that it's going to be in Wisconsin, the weather may actually not be ideal when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.
This is just the second time the NFL Draft has been held in Wisconsin. The first time was all the way back in 1940.
The 2025 NFL Draft will air from April 24th, 2025 - April 26th, 2025
The NFL Draft was not always in April, as the April dates did not start becoming most common until 1980. Almost every year since then, the draft has been held during the last week or so of the month. For the 2025 NFL Draft, it will begin on April 24th, 2025, and end on April 26th, which is right around when it has occured in recent years.
This is the 90th meeting of NFL franchises for the draft
A pretty neat statistic here, as this is the 90th meeting between NFL franchises in selecting new players into the league. The first-ever NFL Draft came all the way back in 1936 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia.
What began as a small meeting and only from a pool of 90 players has turned into one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports. The NFL Draft season is a wonderful time filled with things like the combine, Senior Bowl, Pro Days, and everything in between. It's amazing to think that in just 10 years, the NFL will have had 100 total NFL Drafts.