2025 NFL Draft: Here are 3 potential franchise-altering players for next April
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but let's dive into it some and look at three players who could truly alter a franchise.
Finding a franchise-changing player in the NFL Draft is one of the best-case scenarios for any team, and the 2025 NFL Draft may have a bunch of players who could be that for certain teams. Yes, the quarterback position is the most ideal position for this to happen, but can teams also find franchise-altering players at other spots as well?
Let's look at the three most likely franchise-altering players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
For all of the attention that Shedeur Sanders and Colorado bring to themselves, this is a first-round prospect and viable candidate to be a franchise QB at the NFL level. If all goes to plan, Sanders should be among the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been extremely efficient at Jackson State and now at CU.
He and his father, Deion Sanders, also love the spotlight, so in that regard, whatever team Sanders gets drafted to will have to deal with the added attention that comes from the Sanders family. Good or bad, Shedeur Sanders does have a great shot to be a franchise-altering player.
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Carson Beck could also be among the first QBs taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Georgia QB projects to be among the most efficient in college football this season and could hear his name called quite early next April. He threw 24 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2023 for Georgia. He also completed well over 70% of his passes, which bodes well for a future NFL career.
James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
James Pearce Jr was outrageous in 2023 for Tennessee and is likely going to be the first pass rusher off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2023, Pearce racked up 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.
Outside of QB, there isn't another more important position than a player who is able to get to the QB. This is simply how NFL teams sustain success, so whoever ends up taking James Pearce Jr next April is going to be a potentially elite pass rusher, and an elite pass rusher raises the play of everyone across an NFL defense.