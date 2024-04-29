2025 NFL Draft: Way too early prediction of teams who could pick No. 1 overall
Could these three teams be in contention to pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the books. Could these three teams be early favorites to pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft? Are we already talking about the 2025 NFL Draft? Yes, yes we are. There are always some surprising teams, both good and bad, in the following season after the NFL Draft.
Not many people expected the Houston Texans to be as good as they were, and maybe not many people thought the New England Patriots were going to be as bad as they were. Well, now that all 32 teams have their draft classes, the bulk of the other offseason activities will slowly begin.
Even though we are still over four months away from the start of the 2024 NFL Season, can we still make accurate predictions for which teams could pick No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft?
2025 NFL Draft: Way too early prediction of teams who could pick No. 1 overall
1. New England Patriots
I do believe Drake Maye was a very good selection by the New England Patriots, but to me, this 2024 season is going to be a lean, rebuilding year for the Patriots, who still have severe roster holes on offense and really didn't do a great job at filling those holes in the 2024 NFL Draft.
De-facto GM Eliot Wolf's first class wasn't special besides Maye, and I'm not sure Jerod Mayo was the right person to replace Bill Belichick. Right now, I believe this is a true year one rebuild, and with how much polish Drake Maye still needs and the lack of a competent group on offense, the Patriots might have a heck of a time scraping together wins for the second year in a row.