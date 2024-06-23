2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
19. Cleveland Browns: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
It’s probably a safe bet that the Cleveland Browns will go with an Ohio State player at some point in next year’s draft. Why not in the first round? The Buckeyes boast some of the top talent all throughout the 2025 NFL Draft and could set a record for players that end up getting drafted from one school in the same class.
One of the top players among their large crop for next year is pass rusher JT Tuimoloau, a pass rusher who was once one of the biggest prize recruits in the country. Tuimoloau has great talent and has put it on display over his first three seasons at Ohio State, but everyone is still waiting for that true breakthrough season from him. That could come this year.
A team like the Browns prioritizes bringing waves of pass rush and they need guys to continually take pressure off of Myles Garrett on the other side by taking advantage of favorable matchups. Tuimoloau could be a fun fit.
20. New York Jets: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The New York Jets are going to be must-see TV every single week this coming season. There’s no doubt that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but is it all going to come together the way they think/hope this year? Is Aaron Rodgers really going to be able to come back from an Achilles injury at the age of 40 and play at the level the Jets and their fan base are all expecting?
This team could be in a very sticky spot a year from now. Is Rodgers even going to be playing? What would be the Jets’ next step at quarterback?
That question isn’t likely going to be answered with this pick, but the Jets can continue loading up on defense with the best safety in the country – Georgia’s Malaki Starks. Starks has 14 passes broken up and five interceptions in his first two seasons as a Bulldog.