2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
21. Miami Dolphins: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Miami Dolphins suffered a couple of big losses during the 2023 season defensively that ultimately contributed heavily toward this team’s early demise in the playoffs. Pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both went down with season-ending injuries, and the Dolphins were forced to make due. They added depth off the edge in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking Chop Robinson in the 1st round, and now they are going to need to start thinking about adding more pieces to the secondary.
Longtime starter Xavien Howard was let go in 2024 and Jalen Ramsey has a massive cap hit over $26 million next year at the age of 31. The Dolphins are going to need to get younger at cornerback and Tacario Davis obviously accomplishes that. The 6-foot-4 corner out of Arizona has smooth movement skills and is able to get his hands on the ball easily in contested coverage because of his length.
22. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
It’s been a long time, but we’ve finally got a running back in the first round of an NFL mock draft again. This 2025 NFL mock draft features Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, an Ole Miss transfer who will be working in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State this coming season. Hopefully, working in a tandem backfield will help keep Judkins fresh and also still maximize his overall skill set, which is as a featured three-down player.
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of big fish to fry right now with quarterback Dak Prescott in the final year of his contract as well as CeeDee Lamb likely to reset the non-QB market at some point. The running back position is going to need to be addressed next year for Dallas and picking in this range of the first round, you could pretty easily justify an offensive weapon like this. Especially if you get Prescott’s situation figured out.